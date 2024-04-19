Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZMGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.66. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 42,615 shares traded.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.