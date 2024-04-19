BNB Price Reaches $558.03 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. BNB has a market cap of $83.44 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $558.03 or 0.00873108 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,502 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
