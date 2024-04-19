Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,614 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

