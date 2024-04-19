Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:KJUL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

