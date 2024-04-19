Ergo (ERG) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.53 million and approximately $356,002.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002459 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,960.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.00747983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00126694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00183075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00103175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,739,783 coins and its circulating supply is 74,740,404 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

