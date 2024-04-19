Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.20 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00007335 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euler has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

