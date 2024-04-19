Financial Contrast: H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) vs. EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H. Lundbeck A/S and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and EVN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A

EVN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% EVN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats EVN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Free Report)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About EVN

(Get Free Report)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.