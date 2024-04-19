Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 2.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 720.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 29,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

