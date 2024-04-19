Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $190,917.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,901.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00746217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00126924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00183107 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00102953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

