iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. 2,948,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

