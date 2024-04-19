John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,526,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

