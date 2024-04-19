Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Itron worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

