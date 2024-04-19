iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,347,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,831. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

