John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,868,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,109. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

