IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.90. 249,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,916. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

