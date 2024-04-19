John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 3,986,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

