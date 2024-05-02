RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $59,350.74 or 1.00042694 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $165.80 million and approximately $544,458.51 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,325.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.00724307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00136066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00205901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00100074 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,208.78482467 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $801,169.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

