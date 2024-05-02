ELIS One Day Volume Hits $46,951.43 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $46,951.43 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,262.24 or 0.99893502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04477849 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $262,422.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

