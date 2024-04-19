Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $6.85 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 4.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,580,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.23. 1,127,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.