Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital comprises approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,760. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.