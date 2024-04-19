Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 3,600 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises about 2.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 317,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.