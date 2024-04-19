Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $62.98. 23,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

