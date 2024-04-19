Mask Network (MASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.73 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005407 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $331.21 million and approximately $63.73 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

