Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.54

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $120,824.35 and approximately $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.

DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

