Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $21.02 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,479 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,826 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

