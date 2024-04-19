PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $316.10 million and $5.63 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,841,362 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 809,841,362 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.3720447 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,440,441.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

