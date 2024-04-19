Palouse Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.4 %

PFE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 38,347,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,429,016. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

