Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 458,733 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
