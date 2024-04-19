PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $205.24

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.24 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.64). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.60), with a volume of 230,882 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.87. The company has a market capitalization of £557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,588.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.