SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lowered by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

