Status Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $149.37 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,358.02 or 1.00024807 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097425 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03726276 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,093,712.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

