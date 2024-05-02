Montis Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. 10,227,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705,899. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.