Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,761 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.64. 5,677,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,801. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
