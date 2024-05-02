Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $271,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 513,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,535. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

