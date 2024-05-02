The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,258.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 3,099,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

