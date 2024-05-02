Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $356.29. The stock had a trading volume of 398,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,884. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.49 and a 1-year high of $369.53. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

