Monero Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $118.37 or 0.00183968 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $54.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,356.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00754301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00126594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,425,763 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

