Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as high as C$7.66. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 16,919 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAY.A shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

