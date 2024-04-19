Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.30. 950,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 530,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.89% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

