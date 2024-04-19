Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $307,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 54.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:DJAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $259.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.