Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,579,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,268,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Zomedica Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.00.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 137.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.