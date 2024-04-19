Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,579,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,268,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Zomedica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 137.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zomedica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

