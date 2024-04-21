Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.16 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 305,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

