Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.21 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $56.78 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,818,430 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

