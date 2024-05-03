PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,421,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

