Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DINO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,227. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

