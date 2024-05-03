BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 178,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,476,448 shares in the company, valued at $222,937,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456 over the last three months.

