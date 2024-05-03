BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 145,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

