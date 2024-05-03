BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 145,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.