BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BFZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
