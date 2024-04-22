Polymesh (POLYX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Polymesh has a total market cap of $250.06 million and approximately $62.49 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,044,489,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,044,188,501.526956 with 843,293,211.142149 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.46854115 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $68,536,464.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

