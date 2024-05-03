BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

BMEZ stock traded up 0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.10. 160,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,860,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 298,181,074.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,142,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,831 in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.